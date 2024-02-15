The Bulls are hoping to get Patrick Williams back soon.

The Chicago Bulls have had a good year so far based off of preseason expectations, but one thing that hasn't gone their way is injury luck. The Bulls have had to deal with numerous injuries to key players this season, and Patrick Williams is one player that is out right now. Williams has been out for a couple weeks because a left foot injury, and the team is hoping that he can return to the court for the Bulls after the All-Star break.

Chicago is now on the All-Star break as they played their final game on Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bulls played a good game and led for the majority of it, but the Cavaliers came out on top. The All-Star break is now underway for Chicago, and they are hoping to come out the other side a little bit more healthy.

“The hope is now that once we get into the tail end of the All-Star break that he can actually start doing some more things,” Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said in regards to Patrick Williams, according to an article from the Chicago Tribune. “That's going to be the real big thing of how did he respond to that. But in terms of his progress of what they've been trying to do in terms of calming the foot down and eliminating some of the discomfort he was having while walking, that's gone. Now the step is, ok, he's starts running, jogging, cutting. What does that look like?”

Zach LaVine is already out for the rest of the season for the Bulls. They don't want to be without anyone else for any longer. We'll see if Williams can heal up during this time that the team has off.