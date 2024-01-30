Another unfavorable health update for the Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls will not have the services of forward Patrick Williams for at least the next several games due to a lower-body injury. Chicago announced via X (formerly Twitter) that Williams has a left foot issue that will sideline him for around two weeks.

“Injury Update: Patrick Williams has been diagnosed with acute bone edema in his left foot. He will immediately begin a period of active rest and be reassessed in approximately two weeks.”

The hope for the Bulls is that the two-week rest will more or less be enough for Williams' injury to heal.

Williams most recently played in a Jan. 25 game against the Los Angeles Lakers on the road. Since then, missed just a game, which was the date with the Portland Trail Blazers are Moda Center last Sunday. On the season, Willams, a high-pick (first round, fourth overall) in the 2020 NBA Draft, is averaging 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per outing, while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from behind the arc.

With Williams on the sidelines, the Bulls can be expected to give a heavier load to carry on the court to Ayo Dosunmu as well as DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic. The Bulls are already missing Zach LaVine because of an ankle problem, so while Williams isn't a quintessential factor in Chicago, his absence can have a significant impact on his team's rotation, at the very least.

The Bulls, who are carrying a 22-25 record, will play the Toronto Raptors at home next Tuesday night.