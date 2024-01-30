The Toronto Raptors visit the Chicago Bulls as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Toronto Raptors are on the road to take on the Chicago Bulls Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Raptors-Bulls prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Raptors are 16-30 this season, and they have lost five games in a row. Toronto has already played the Bulls three times this season, and they are 1-2 in those games. Scottie Barnes has been the best player against the Bulls. He averages 22.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.3 steals. He also has 2.3 blocks per game. As a team, the Raptors have scored 111.3 points per game against the Bulls. Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, and Jakob Poeltl are all questionable for the contest.

The Bulls are 22-25 this season, and they have won three of their last five games. They have also beaten the Raptors twice this season. DeMar DeRozan has averaged 25.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game against the Raptors. Coby White is at 18.0 points while Nikola Vucevic averages a double-double. As a team, the Bulls score 109.3 points per game against the Raptors. Zach Lavine will remain out in this game while Patrick Williams is questionable.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Raptors-Bulls Odds

Toronto Raptors: +6 (-106)

Moneyline: +198

Chicago Bulls: -6 (-114)

Moneyline: -240

Over: 227.5 (-112)

Under: 227.5 (-108)

How to Watch Raptors vs. Bulls

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet (Canada), NBC Sports Chicago

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Raptors will need to score in this game. The Bulls play some good defense, but they struggle when they have to keep offensively. When the Bulls allow more than 115 points in a game this season, they are 4-16. The Raptors have the ability to get to that mark and they scored 121 points in their win over Chicago this season. If the Raptors can have a good game on the offensive side of the floor, they will be able to cover this spread, or win this game.

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bulls have beaten the Raptors twice this season already. In those game, the Bulls have allowed 110, and 103 points. Chicago has allowed 110 points or less this season 19 times. In those games, the Bulls are 13-6. As a team, the Bulls allow the 10th-fewest points per game, so their good defense is no mistake. If Chicago can continue their solid defensive play in this game, they will win.

The Bulls have gotten 18 of their wins when they allow 115 points or less this season. They have also gotten 14 of their wins at home. The Bulls defensive play paired with this being a home game is going to work in their favor. It is a big reason why they are favorites to win this game.

Final Raptors-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Raptors and Bulls have played in some good games this season. Their games stay close and competitive the whole time. With that, the Raptors should be able to keep this game close, even with it coming on the road. However, I do not think the Raptors are going to leave Chicago with a win in this one. I am going to take the Bulls to win this game outright. I also believe the under is going to hit.

Final Raptors-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Bulls ML (-240), Under 227.5 (-108)