As the Bulls prepare for a divisional matchup against the Pistons, Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams get murky injury updates.

The Chicago Bulls look to add to the Detroit Pistons' seven-game losing streak in their next Central Division matchup. The Bulls are having a rough start to the season themselves, and the recent injury updates on Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams will make things tougher.

Chicago battles injury woes ahead of its Eastern Conference matchup

Caruso (strained toe, left foot) is questionable for Sunday night's game while Williams (sprained finger, left hand) is probable, per NBC Sports.

Alex Caruso is coming off an incredible stretch of basketball. Chicago lost its last game to the Phoenix Suns by one point, but Caruso finished with 19 points, 4 rebounds, and two assists. In addition, the 29-year-old showed why he is a Defensive Player of the Year contender.

Caruso commanded Chicago's defense by clogging passing lanes, calling out the Suns' offensive plays, and playing stifling individual defense. The veteran guard is garnering high praise for his leadership and toughness.

On the other hand, Patrick Williams is still trying to prove himself as a two-way threat. The young forward's role has changed to backup after an underwhelming start to the season. Williams averages 5.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

Still, Chicago needs Williams' presence and size as they face other highly competitive teams.

The Pistons have one of the worst records in the NBA, but they are not pushovers. Cade Cunningham is leading the team in points and assists, while Jalen Duren averages an impressive double-double per game.

Detroit's team is a like spring that can fiercely release at any moment. Hopefully, Caruso and Williams' injuries are manageable enough for them to play and help the Bulls to victory.