Scott Williams isn’t exactly the first name that comes to mind when you think about the Chicago Bulls dynasty back in the 1990s. However, alongside the great Michael Jordan, Williams also played a relatively significant role in the Bulls‘ first three-peat between 1991 and 1993.

Williams, however, was not around for the second three-peat. In fact, the 6-foot-10 big man also ended up leaving the Bulls a year after MJ retired for the first time. Two decades on and Williams still fondly remembers his time alongside the GOAT and the rest of the Bulls — including one major Michael Jordan regret:

“I don’t have too many regrets about being in the NBA, but one of them I do have is not reaching out to Michael Jordan that summer after his father was taken from him and a carjacking murder situation,” Williams said on the Legends Lounge with Trill Withers.

“I guess I wrote that I was triggered. Even though it had been six years since my father had taken my mother’s life, the pain of that moment came rushing back to me. I’ve never opened up to him and talked to him. I don’t know what I would have said, but I should have said something, that I could have been there. Even if he just wanted somebody to listen to or like people who are there for me, grab a beer or a burger or something or steak, that I hadn’t done that. So I knew MJ. I knew that pain, having someone taken from you like that unexpectedly, and I knew he still loved the game.”

For context, Scott Williams lost both of his parents at the age of 19. His father shot and killed his mother in their own garage before turning the gun on himself. This was obviously a traumatic experience for Williams, and one that continues to haunt him to this very day.

As for Michael Jordan, Williams believes that the Bulls icon “needed time to grieve and process those emotions” right after his dad was tragically murdered during a carjacking incident. Williams said he didn’t believe it when MJ said that he had nothing more to prove prior to his first retirement. True enough, Scott Williams was actually right, and the fact that Jordan returned to the NBA not long after calling it quits for the first time is a clear testament to the same.