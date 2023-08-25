The Chicago Bulls are bringing in a new in-game performer. The man who previously portrayed the iconic “Benny the Bull” is stepping down, and Chicago has reportedly now agreed to terms with a new individual to entertain fans during Bulls games.

The true identity underneath the Benny the Bull costume is, of course, anonymous, so fans shouldn't expect any big sendoffs or retirement parties for the mystery man.

The new performer reportedly has NBA atmosphere experience, as he is being brought in from another organization, according to Daniel Greenberg.

“WE STEALING THE LAKERS MASCOT LETTSSGOOOOO!!!!!!,” one X user commented on Greenberg's update.

“Can he hit Bennys backwards -half court shot? This is important information,” asked another X user.

Still, it's a sad day for Bulls fans used to seeing Benny prowling around the United Center.

The previous iteration of Benny was known for taking backward half-court shots during games and, more often than you'd expect, actually making them.

He also entered the national headlines for a spat with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, when Booker did not appreciate Benny's antics while he was trying to shoot free throws.

Devin Booker’s jumping for joy rn after hearing there’ll be a new Benny the Bull next season pic.twitter.com/mSwEMfUpds — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) August 24, 2023

Whoever it is that Chicago is bringing in will have big shoes (or horns) to fill.

There will also be an increased responsibility to keep fans entertained when there isn't a great chance that the team itself will be able to do so.

The Bulls don't project to be a very good ball club next season. The team missed the playoffs in 2022-23 after a play-in-game loss to the Miami Heat, and it doesn't appear that point guard Lonzo Ball will be back to save the day anytime soon.

However, although things won't be the same anymore, the tradition of Benny will continue to live on.