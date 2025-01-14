The Chicago Bulls are playing their first game of a back-to-back on Tuesday night as they will be hosting the New Orleans Pelicans at the United Center. The Pelicans have just eight wins on the season and it should be a game that the Bulls can get a win, but they are battling some injury issues coming into this one. Chicago once again might be without both Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White.

Ayo Dosunmu has missed the last nine games with a calf strain, but his status was upgraded for Tuesday night's game as he is questionable for this matchup against the Pelicans. When Dosunmu does come back, he will be on a minute restriction to ease back into things. Because of that, it might be more probable to see him return on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

Another player that is questionable for the Bulls on Tuesday night is Coby White. White missed Chicago's last game with a neck injury, and there is a chance that he is unable to go again on Tuesday. He has blossomed into one of the best players that the Bulls have, and he is definitely somebody that Chicago wants in the lineup.

This is a big game for the Bulls as they are looking to get closer and closer to that .500 mark. So far, this season is looking a lot like last year as Chicago is hovering around three games below .500 and near the 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. A home game against a team that has only won eight games is definitely one that the Bulls need to win if they want a chance at reaching a winning record.

The Bulls are currently 18-21 on the season and they are in 10th place in the east. It's going to be interesting to see what the strategy is at the trade deadline as it's clear that the team is trying to win and make a run at the playoffs. Unfortunately, they continue to stay stagnant in this uncomfortable middle ground.

Chicago will tip off against the Pelicans at 7:00 CT from the United Center in Chicago, and the game will be broadcasted locally. The Bulls are currently favored by 1.5 points.