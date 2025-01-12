On Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Bulls will play host to the Sacramento Kings at the United Center. The Bulls are currently navigating a slew of trade rumors and have a crowded injury report for this contest, recently getting a positive update with Ayo Dosunmu being upgraded from out to doubtful for the contest with a right soleus strain.

Dosunmu has been out of the Bulls' lineup since December 23, when he suffered the injury in a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Joining Dosunmu on the injury report is shooting guard Coby White, who is questionable with a cervical strain. White has been on a tear as of late, racking up several 20-plus point scoring performances as the Bulls have pushed their record closer to the .500 mark.

Also on the injury report is Torrey Craig (right lower leg contusion), who will miss the contest, along with Patrick Williams, who is probable with a right elbow issue.

Meanwhile, De'Aaron Fox is questionable for the Kings with a right glute contusion that has kept him out of their last few games.

The Kings' season was in a tailspin not long ago, as the team fired their head coach Mike Brown following a 13-19 start to the season. However, the Kings have since rattled off six wins in their last seven contests, including an impressive victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the Bulls have been playing some improved basketball as of late. They could certainly use the help of Coby White on Sunday afternoon, as the former North Carolina Tar Heel has been on a heater as of late, including an epic late-game dunk over Victor Wembanyama in a recent home win over the San Antonio Spurs.

In any case, the Kings and Bulls are slated to tip things off at 3:30 PM ET. The Bulls will stay at home this week for games against the New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, and Charlotte Hornets.