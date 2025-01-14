ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New Orleans Pelicans are in the Windy City to take on the Chicago Bulls Tuesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Bulls prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Pelicans-Bulls NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pelicans-Bulls Odds

New Orleans Pelicans: +2 (-108)

Moneyline: +116

Chicago Bulls: -2 (-112)

Moneyline: -136

Over: 238 (-110)

Under: 238 (-110)

How To Watch Pelicans vs. Bulls

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Gulf Coast Sports and Entertainment Network, Chicago Sports Network

Why the Pelicans Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Pelicans have played the Bulls once this season, and they were able to win that game. That was the first game of the season, but the Pelicans were able to put up 123 points. Brandon Ingram scored 33 points while C.J McCollum had 23 of his won. Along with that, the Pelicans hit 19-21 free throws, and shot just over 37 percent from beyond the arc. Brandon Ingram is not playing Tuesday night, though. However, the Bulls have not improved much on defense, so the Pelicans should be able to have a similar game. If they can do that, New Orleans will win.

Chicago is one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. The Bulls allow the second-most points per game at 120.8 points. Along with that, Chicago lets teams take the most field goal attempts per game, and opponents shoot 47.5 percent from the floor against them. Furthermore, the Bulls allow the most field goals made per game. The Bulls have allowed more than 115 points 25 times this season, and that has accounted for 18 of their 21 losses. If the Pelicans can get to 115 points, they will have a great chance to win this game.

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls have won three of their last five games. They are coming off a game against the Sacramento Kings in which they feel they should have won. In those five games, the Bulls have scored 124.6 points per game, and they are shooting 50.0 percent from the field. Along with that, the Bulls are shooting a very high 43.7 percent from beyond the arc. The Bulls are clicking on offense, and they need that to be the case Tuesday night if they are going to win.

The Bulls have been pretty good on offense all season, though. They are fourth in the NBA in points per game, fifth in field goals made per game, and second in threes made. Additionally, the Bulls are tied for the third-highest three-point percentage. The Pelicans are not the best on defense as they allow the sixth-most points per game in the NBA. New Orleans also allows the second-highest field goal percentage in the NBA. With the lack of defense from the Pelicans, the Bulls have a great chance to put up a big number Tuesday night.

Final Pelicans-Bulls Prediction & Pick

The Bulls are the better team here. Brandon Ingram has officially been ruled out of the matchup Tuesday night, so that only favors the Bulls even more. I am expecting the Bulls to put up a good amount of points against a weak defense in this game. With that, the spread is not very large. Because of this, I like the Bulls to not only win the game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Pelicans-Bulls Prediction & Pick: Bulls -2 (-112)