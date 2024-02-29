The Chicago Bulls have a lot to figure right now in terms of their depth and lineups. The Bulls have recently lost Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams to season-ending injuries, and things didn't get better on Tuesday night as Alex Caruso went down in a loss to the Detroit Pistons. Chicago needs all hands on deck, but Julian Phillips didn't see the floor despite being available on Tuesday.
With all of the injuries that the Bulls are dealing with, Phillips has been making appearances in a lot of games. He isn't going to put up any crazy numbers, but he is important for the depth of the team. He didn't play against the Pistons, though, and Bulls head Billy Donovan shared why on Wednesday.
“Probably [keeping] the rotation at nine,” Billy Donovan said to the media. “I think with the way they [Detroit Pistons] were playing size-wise, we were playing Alex [Caruso] at the power forward spot. Then, we obviously played big with Andre [Drummond] and Vooch [Nikola Vucevic] and then looked at Terry [Taylor]. So, it was just really more of a numbers thing at that point.”
Julian Phillips is averaging just under seven minutes per game this year for the Bulls, and he is averaging 1.8 PPG, .7 RPG and .3 APG. It wouldn't be surprising to see his minutes go up down the stretch because of injury trouble, but you never know what the team will decide to do.
The Bulls are right back in action on Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. We'll see what Chicago decides to do with Phillips in that one.