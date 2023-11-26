As the Bulls prepare to face the Nets, they will keep an eye on Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso, who are both questionable to play

The Chicago Bulls have crawled out to an awful 5-12 start to their regular season campaign, and it's safe to say that not much has gone right for them. On the court, this does not look like a team that is connected and capable of winning on a nightly basis. And even then, they have already dealt with a handful of injuries, and could be forced to do so again on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets with Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso both dealing with ailments.

LaVine, whose name has been floating around in trade rumors seemingly every day now, is dealing with right foot soreness, while Caruso, who is also becoming a trade target for playoff contenders, is dealing with a strained left toe. Both guys are questionable to play against the Nets, which could present a significant roadblock for Chicago on their quest to get back in the win column.

The Bulls will be hoping both Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso can play vs. the Nets

Amid their turbulent start to the season, both LaVine (22.3 PPG, 5 RPG, 3.3 APG, 45.4 FG%) and Caruso (9.8 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 2.2 APG, 56.7 FG%) have had strong starts to the year. With a Bulls fire sale seemingly on the horizon, both LaVine and Caruso could be on the move at some point this year, but for now, they are focused on trying to help Chicago figure things out.

That starts by having both of them on the court against the Nets, but it seems like a toss up for either of them to play in this one. Losers of three straight games, the Bulls need to stay healthy if they intend on getting back on track. But even if LaVine and Caruso can play in this one, it wouldn't be worth betting on this Bulls team to find a way to walk away with a win.