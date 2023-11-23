Alex Caruso addressed the idea of a shakeup with the Chicago Bulls amid their struggles and Zach LaVine trade rumors.

Rumors have been running rampant about a potential Zach LaVine trade for the Chicago Bulls, and Alex Caruso was asked if the team needs a shakeup amid a 5-11 start to the season.

“I don't know. A ‘shakeup' is so general, too,” Alex Caruso said, via Darnell Mayberry. “Like I said, if we win those couple of close games early in the year, who knows how we feel about this and what the questions are that we're even talking about right now. So a shakeup, I don't know. Kind of like you said, you kind of got to be an internal optimist with professional sports, especially basketball. You play so many games. And we're not even 20% of the way through the season. I don't know if a shakeup is the right word for it. But definitely just some changes to our daily routine and changes to our daily habits. Like I said, consistency's been something we've talked about. We have to change that from within.”

It has to be hard to ignore the noise for the Bulls right now, with the Zach LaVine rumors running wild. Caruso talked about LaVine's frustration that has been voiced as of late.

“Zach's been the same teammate that I think he's been since I've been here,” Caruso said, via Mayberry. “I don't think any of this outside stuff, at least to me, it doesn't seem like it's affected us too much. I think it's more still about the product of basketball on the court that we're really not meeting the mark. But Zach, I haven't seen a change or a shift in his attitude or his daily routines since any of this stuff has popped up.”

The Bulls will look to start a turnaround to their season on Friday against the Toronto Raptors in an NBA In-Season Tournament group stage game.