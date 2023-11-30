The Bulls are dealing with quite a few injuries, and they will be hoping Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan can suit up against the Bucks

The Chicago Bulls have had quite a disappointing start to their 2023-24 campaign, limping out to a 5-14 record over their first 19 games. Making matters worse, they are dealing with quite a few injuries as their losses begin to pile up, and it looks like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan's statuses are up in the air once again for a big game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bulls have not been good this season, and LaVine (21 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.4 APG, 44.3 FG%) and DeRozan (21.3 PPG, 4.6 APG, 3.2 RPG, 45 FG%) are the only two guys really keeping them relevant. With LaVine dealing with persistent soreness in his right foot, and DeRozan picking up a left ankle sprain, both guys are listed as questionable for their upcoming tilt with the Bucks.

Bulls need Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan if they want to beat the Bucks

Despite constantly popping up on the injury report, LaVine has played in all but one game this season, and with the Bulls trying to find a way out of the hole they have dug themselves in, they are going to need him on the floor. DeRozan likewise has only missed one game this season, but dealing with an ankle sprain is a bit more difficult, so it may be tougher for him to suit for this one.

Add in Alex Caruso, who is also questionable with a left toe strain, and the Bulls could be without three key pieces of their rotation against one of the top teams in the league. The odds of the Bulls finding a way to beat the Bucks even with these guys were long, and if any one of this trio is forced to miss this game, Chicago could be on blowout watch against Milwaukee.