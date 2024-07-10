The Chicago Bulls have been pretty active this offseason, which is something that their fans aren't very used to. The Bulls have made a couple of trades and they will not have Alex Caruso or DeMar DeRozan back next season. However, one player that hasn't been traded yet is Zach LaVine. LaVine is the one that everyone is expecting to be traded, but right now, he is with the Bulls. There is a good chance that trade still happens.

Zach LaVine was also expected to be traded during the regular season, but it never happened. He dealt with a couple of injuries during the early parts of the season, and he ended up opting for season-ending surgery shortly before the trade deadline. Because of that, the trade never happened, and he remained on the sidelines for the Bulls for the rest of the season.

Trade rumors are once again swirling for LaVine, and he recently posted an interesting message to Twitter as those rumors heat up.

“Stay present 🔒 in,” LaVine said in a tweet.

This is a big offseason for LaVine and his NBA career. He knows that he could end up anywhere next year, and it sounds like he is focused on the present and not worried about the big picture and the what ifs that are looming. LaVine is recovering from surgery and he wants to be able to be at his best for whatever team he is on next season.

A lot of fan bases want Zach LaVine on their team

A lot of fans took to the comments of that tweet and showed Zach LaVine some love. Things haven't really worked out for LaVine in Chicago, but he is still a tremendous NBA talent, and there are a lot of teams that want him. One fan base that showed up in the comments is the Los Angeles Clippers.

Another interesting fit for LaVine would be the Miami Heat. There are some Heat fans in the comments as well that are trying to help sway him to Miami.

The Golden State Warriors just lost Klay Thompson as he is now with the Dallas Mavericks. They could be looking to make a big signing now, and there are some Warriors fans that want the team to sign LaVine.

While things haven't gone particularly well for Zach LaVine and the Bulls, there are still fans in Chicago that want the team to keep him around. It doesn't seem like this is very likely right now, but you never know.

There is still a lot of time left in the NBA offseason, and there will likely be a lot of big trades from until the start of the season. Zach LaVine is expected to be involved in one of those trades. The Bulls said that they were going to be making changes this offseason, and they have already made some. However, you have to think that more are coming, and a lot of people are assuming that LaVine will not be back next season.