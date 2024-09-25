LaVine will likely be involved in many trade rumors throughout the regular season. His precarious position makes it difficult to gauge whether Zach is part of the team’s foreseeable future or a top asset until an offer the Bulls can’t refuse comes along.

Chicago also traded two-time All-Defensive guard Alex Caruso to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Josh Giddy during the offseason as the Bulls resigned to LaVine being on the roster, per NBA insider Marc Stein.

“League sources say that the Bulls are thus resigned to fact that they will likely be forced to start the new season with LaVine on the roster and take it a step further by trying to help him rebuild some trade value after months of fruitless efforts to find a new home via trade — and after a foot injury and eventual surgery limited the 29-year-old to 25 games last season,” Stein said.

Patrick Williams suffers injury setback ahead of 2024-25

While Arturas Karnisovas sees Zach LaVine making strides in camp, Patrick Williams suffered a setback in his recovery from a season-ending fracture in his left foot. After signing a five-year, $90 million extension, the Bulls hoped to see Williams report to training camp to gear up for the upcoming season. However, after experiencing discomfort in his left foot, the five-year veteran rests amid the team's minicamp in Miami, per The Athletic's Darnell Mayberry.

“Williams experienced discomfort during the team’s minicamp in Miami and required additional rest in recent weeks,” Mayberry wrote. “His availability is the biggest unknown in the short term. Long-term, the setback forces one to wonder whether Williams will be able to assemble a breakout season given his lengthy layoff.”

Williams hasn't played five-on-five since his last appearance on January 25. He played 43 games last season.