Special moments between NBA players and their children always resonate with fans. Just yesterday, Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick's sons shared a special moment with Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama following the Spurs' win against the Lakers. The latest moment to go viral was between Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine and his young son Saint Thomas LaVine, prior to the Bulls game against the Pelicans.

The Bulls social media team caught the heartfelt moment between Zach LaVine and his son who were also joined by Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray. LaVine was participating in pregame shootaround with the rest of the team when he sauntered over to the sidelines where his son was sitting.

Murray handed LaVine's son a basketball and LaVine instructed him to throw a pass. He did, and LaVine promptly buried a three-point shot, getting his son the assist. Definitely a cool moment for fans to see, for a player who's time with the franchise could be nearing an end.

LaVine's name has been in shortage of trade rumors, with the most recent being a target of the Denver Nuggets until those talks reportedly ended.

He is in the third year of a five-year contract extension he signed back in 2022. He's under contract for the 2025-26 season, and holds a player option for the 2026-27 season. Regardless of what some may think of him, he's a very good player capable of putting a team over the top.

LaVine has appeared in 34 games for the Bulls this season at a little over 33 minutes per game. He's been averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists with splits of 51.7 percent shooting from the field, 45 percent shooting from the three-point line and 81.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His field goal percentage and three-point percentage are both career highs.

The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 6, and it will be interesting to see what happens, if anything, with LaVine by then.