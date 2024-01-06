Zach LaVine looked good in the Bulls' Friday night win over the Hornets.

The Chicago Bulls took on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, and everyone was curious to see how the team would look with Zach LaVine back in the lineup. The Bulls were 5-14 when LaVine went out, and they came into their game against the Hornets at 15-21. Chicago had looked good without LaVine, and their good play continued with him back in the lineup. The Bulls beat the Hornets with ease, 104-91, and LaVine finished with 15 points.

Zach LaVine's return had been long-awaited by Bulls fans, and they were all hoping that it wouldn't mess up the mojo that the team had been playing with. Obviously, with him back in the lineup, things are different. However, Chicago looked very solid, and head coach Billy Donovan thought that LaVine looked good in his first game back.

“I think Zach (LaVine) can play any style of play, he's a great transition player obviously, he can shoot it, he's an elite scorer,” Billy Donovan said to the media after the game. “He'll have opportunities, I actually thought there were some opportunities where he could've shot the ball a little bit more tonight. I think he's trying to make sure that the ball is moving, he's making quick decisions and getting off of it. I think that for his first game back being out as long as he's been out, having to come off the bench and the minutes being a little different than what he's accustomed to, he played well.”

LaVine came off the bench in this one, so is he isn't back to his normal starting role, but it was still a great sign to see the team play the way they did with him back. The Bulls will be back in action on Monday on the road, again against the Hornets.