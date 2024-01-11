Coby White has been fantastic this season for the Bulls.

The Chicago Bulls got off to a rough start this season, but they have been playing much better as of late. A big reason for their recent success has been the play of Coby White. White is a young player and he hasn't been in the league for very long, but he is already playing at an extremely high level for the Bulls. After a 5-14 start, the Bulls have started playing much better, and they are now 17-21.

One reason for Coby White's recent surge was because of injury trouble for the Bulls, but now, the team is fully healthy, and it's going to be interesting to see what his role looks like going forward. Still, he has been great this season, and Bulls head coach Billy Donovan has a ton of praise for him, including an All-Star endorsement.

“I think that Coby [White], moving forward, if he can continue to stay on this path, will be a guy that would be considered for an All-Star game,” Billy Donovan said to the media on Wednesday. “I think he’s got that kind of ability. The other thing that has come out is his leadership. He’s shown the ability to lead. I would still consider him as moving into his prime, but it’s hard when you put that [franchise player] tag on a player. I’m not saying he can or cannot do it [be a foundational piece], but to put the foundation on one guy’s shoulders is hard. I don’t think he would shy away from it, because I think this organization is important to him. I think he’s invested a lot of time here. But I feel very confident he can continue to grow and get better and be a tremendous foundational piece of consistency for the franchise. I do have a lot of trust, faith and confidence in him that he can provide the leadership as necessary as it pertains to winning. It’s really hard to be a leader when you’re one dimensional, and he was a one-dimensional player [early on in his career]. Because he’s become so multi-dimensional [now], it’s a lot easier leading. When you’re in there rebounding and defending and taking charges, you now have a much bigger voice where you can start to hold other players accountable, because you’re doing the things yourself that you would expect others to do along with you. So, I think with all of those things, he can be a great piece for us.”

That is a lot of praise from Donovan, and it sounds like he wants White to be on the Bulls for a long time.