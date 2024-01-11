Everyone in the league is seeing the Bulls get better.

The Chicago Bulls looked like they were going to have a frustrating year after the first month or so of the season, but the team has done a great job of turning things around, and they have been playing like a playoff team as of late. The Bulls were 5-14 at one point this season, but they came into their Wednesday matchup with the Houston Rockets with a 17-21 record. If the season ended today, Chicago would be the nine seed in the Eastern Conference, and they would be in the play-in tournament. The turnaround has been impressive so far.

Obviously, there is still a lot of season left for the Bulls, but the last month has been extremely promising for this team. The entire league has seen the growth that Chicago has shown, and Rockets head coach Ime Udoka shared his thoughts on their growth before his team took on the Bulls on Wednesday night.

“They’re still very talented, had some injuries and guys been in and out of the lineup,” Ime Udoka said to the media. “I've gotten to work with a lot of the guys there – DeMar [DeRozan] in San Antonio for some years and Zach [LaVine] with the USA team. So, I know these guys well, I see them in the summer and know how talented they are. Like I said, some of the younger guys have taken a step, but [they’ve] just had a lack of continuity with their lineup so far. And when they're all back and healthy, they're a dangerous team.”

Well, they're all healthy now, and this Bulls team is certainly dangerous. This is going to a fun team to watch for the remainder of the season if they can keep this up.