Trade rumors are an unfortunate part of being an NBA player. Unless you're a mega-star on the level of LeBron James or Stephen Curry, your name will almost always be in trade rumors. It's no surprise, then, that rumors of a potential trade involving Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine floated around recently. Amid these rumors, LaVine chimed in on his future with the team. The star believes that he will be staying with the team moving forward, per Ryan Taylor.

Bulls star Zach LaVine: “I always rep my city whichever team I’m playing for to the best. And Chicago’s loved me and called me one of their own since I’ve been there. I don’t see anything happening anytime soon. But if it does, Chicago always has my love.”

Despite his optimism, LaVine understands that these trade rumors are just part of being an NBA player. The Bulls star knows that all too well, having been traded to Chicago by his former team in the Timberwolves.

“I’ve been with the Bulls for seven years,” he said. “I’ve had my name in trade talks,” LaVine said. You don’t love it, but you understand the business. I’ve been traded before, so you understand it.”

LaVine was linked to the Portland Trail Blazers and the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in the offseason, per KC Johnson. However, it's worth pointing out that nothing ever materialized out of these “preliminary conversations”, as both are dealing with the aftermath of their star's respective trade requests. The Bulls currently sit in the Eastern Conference's “purgatory”: not good enough to win consistently in the playoffs, but not bad enough to tank. Perhaps a LaVine trade would shake things up?

In any case, the Bulls have the entire offseason to decided whether they should trade Zach LaVine. They could theoretically resume talks with the Sixers and/or the Blazers. That, or they could find an entirely new trade partner. Either way, losing one of the few All-Stars they've had in the last decade… again would be rough for Chicago, but it could be the reset that they badly need in order to get things right.