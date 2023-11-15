Trade rumors have been swirling around Zach LaVine for awhile now, and his public appearance with Rich Paul has further heightened them

With the Chicago Bulls crawling out another slow start on the new season, rumors of the team eventually getting blown up have reached a fever pitch. While everybody seems to be on the table in Chicago right now, the guy most likely to get traded seems to be star guard Zach LaVine, and his latest outing with his agent Rich Paul won't quiet those rumors anytime soon.

LaVine hasn't had a great start to the year for Chicago (21.9 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3 APG, 40.9 FG%, 30.9 3P%) but he's still a game changing scorer who could be a huge help on a playoff contender. With Paul being one of the top agents in the NBA, and having ties to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who are rumored to be interested in LaVine, this could be a sign that he is looking to find his way out of Chicago.

Rich Paul and Zach LaVine tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/oJHjV1quZg — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 15, 2023

When your name is involved in trade rumors, every single thing you do gets scrutinized for potential hints for what could end up happening. Truth be told, this is probably a simple meeting between Zach LaVine and Rich Paul, but fans are obviously going to look into it far more than they should. Admittedly, Paul is a mega-NBA agent who has tons of clients, so the fact that he's making time for LaVine could be telling.

For now, everything surrounding a LaVine trade is going to be rumors, but that could end up changing in the near future, especially if the Bulls continue to lose games. LaVine's meet-up with Paul shouldn't be overlooked, but there's no doubt that these trade rumors bear watching as Chicago's season moves forward.