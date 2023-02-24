Patrick Beverley is no superstar, but he is expected to make a significant impact on the Chicago Bulls following his mid-season move to the Windy City. Beverley decided to go home to Chicago after securing a contract buyout with the Orlando Magic, and it now sounds like he’s on the brink of making his debut for his new team.

Beverley is absent from the injury report for Friday’s matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, which means that it’s highly likely that the 34-year-old is going to suit up for the Bulls for the first time. Chicago fans are desperate for some sort of spark amid their team’s mediocre run this season, and Pat Bev could just be what the doctor ordered for them.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It remains to be seen what type of role Beverley will be playing for the Bulls on the court, with Ayo Dosunmu and Zach LaVine currently occupying the backcourt starting spots for Chicago. Alex Caruso, Coby White, and Goran Dragic are all still in the mix as well, which means that there’s probably going to be a shortage of minutes in the backcourt for at least one or two of these aforementioned players.

What you can be sure of, however, is that Patrick Beverley is going to make his presence felt in the locker room immediately. His veteran voice is expected to stand out for the Bulls, and this is one of the main reasons why Chicago brought him in in the first place.