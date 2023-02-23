The Chicago Bulls brought in Patrick Beverley to add some much-needed grit inside the locker room. It seems that the 34-year-old is already delivering as expected following his recent revelation about his blunt message for new teammate Zach LaVine. Apparently, Pat Bev wants LaVine to focus on just one specific thing on offense.

According to Beverley, all he wants LaVine to do is shoot the ball. As a matter of fact, Pat Bev doesn’t want his new teammate to even think about sharing the rock:

“I told Zach, your job here is to not pass at all,” Beverley said, via NBACentral on Twitter.

LaVine is no point god, but he’s a pretty decent playmaker as well. Beverley seems to want him to remove this passing mindset from his game completely and just focus on scoring. There’s no denying that LaVine is a much better scorer than he is a passer, and this is exactly what Pat Bev wants Zach to pour all of his efforts on.

DeMar DeRozan might have a thing or two to say about this one, though. DeRozan will still need his slice of the pie, and he too will want to get his fair share of shots during games. There have been some chemistry issues within the Bulls this season already, and the hope is that Beverley is somehow able to bring this group together. Well, I’m not sure if he’s going to be able to do that if he thinks it’s a good idea for LaVine “not to pass at all.”