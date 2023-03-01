Goran Dragic was busy negotiating with the Chicago Bulls front office to be released and move on to greener pastures while the rest of the squad was heading to Canada to prepare for a game against the Toronto Raptors. This came as a bit of a surprise, given that Dragic was expected to be a key summer signing and had yet to play a complete season with the Bulls. Of course, this opened a roster spot for Chicago. As such, here is the player whom the Chicago Bulls must sign after they just waived Slovenian guard Goran Dragic.

The 36-year-old veteran player was brought in by the Bulls as a temporary solution for Lonzo Ball, but he struggled to perform and became redundant with the recent addition of Patrick Beverley. Dragic played an average of only 15 minutes per game and had a promising start to the season but eventually fizzled out. He averaged just 6.4 points and 2.7 assists per game with poor 42.5 percent field goal shooting. While Dragic may still have some potential, the Bulls made a wise decision to pursue a better fit and let him go.

By waiving Dragic, the Bulls have created a roster spot and are currently $1.2 million below the luxury tax threshold. This leaves the possibility of signing a player to a prorated minimum contract for the remainder of the season without incurring the luxury tax. However, we now have a limited buyout market. The Bulls also have no reported plans to urgently add a new player. Their decision to waive Dragic was to give him an opportunity to join another team and become eligible for the playoffs.

Of course, the team currently lacks big men, with Alex Caruso currently playing as a power forward. Although there are players available such as Serge Ibaka, Stanley Johnson, and Juancho Hernangomez, the Bulls would have limited use for a 15th man due to their focus on playing Patrick Williams significant minutes off the bench at power forward. This means that we’d rather see them add some guard depth instead.

Now let’s look at the player whom the Bulls can sign from the buyout market.

The Bulls have had a disappointing season so far. They are currently the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference. Still, they could potentially turn things around by signing five-time All-Star John Wall. Remember that Houston recently waived him. Despite being a former No. 1 overall draft pick, Wall is no longer a superstar. However, he is still a capable point guard. In fact, he averages 11.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game this season. He is also one of the best passers in NBA history. Interestingly enough, he ranks seventh all-time in assists per game. He is even ahead of legendary passers such as Jason Kidd, Steve Nash, and Rajon Rondo.

The Bulls have been struggling due to the absence of their starting point guard, Lonzo Ball. He has not played since last season. With DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic on their roster, scoring is not an issue for the Bulls. However, they do need a true floor general like Wall to fill the void left by Ball. The Bulls could sign Wall to a minimum contract, which would pose no long-term risk. They have nothing to lose here, and this move could potentially save their season. The Bulls reportedly thought of getting him about a week ago, so it makes sense they should pursue him now.