Amidst all the trade talk surrounding Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso, the Bulls must find a way to trade DeMar DeRozan this season.

Last week, the Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine reportedly opened the idea of potentially shipping the All-Star guard out of Chicago. The news spiraled into a heavy dose of trade rumors, trade scenarios, and potential destinations, not just for Zach LaVine, but pretty much every significant player on the Bulls roster. Yes, the trade talks included DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, Alex Caruso, and now, even fourth-year wing Patrick Williams. Should Zach LaVine get traded, he could be the first domino to fall in what should be a massive fire sale in Chicago.

The Bulls are once again off to a rocky start to the 2023-24 NBA season. They own just a 5-10 record through the first month of the season and currently sit at 12th in the Eastern Conference. With another campaign looming in mediocrity, it's high time for the Bulls to blow it up and start anew.

Most trade talks are circling around Zach LaVine and understandably so. He is Chicago's most valuable asset. In the prime of his career at 28 years old and as one of the best three-level scorers in the NBA, many teams would want to get a game-changer like him on their roster. Caruso is a close second because of his insanely cheap contract and the value he brings as one of the best point-of-attack defenders in the NBA. In fact, many teams are reportedly expected to target the Bald Mamba should the Bulls make him available.

Nonetheless, while the Bulls will get more phone calls about LaVine and Caruso, the player Chicago should absolutely find a way to trade this season is DeMar DeRozan. Here is why.

Why the Bulls must trade DeMar DeRozan

Make no mistake, DeMar DeRozan is still one of the elite scorers in the NBA. He still possesses one of the deadliest midrange games in the league and is one of the craftiest finishers around the basket.

DeRozan certainly will bring a lot to whichever team gets to acquire him, especially on the offensive side of the floor. However, given his age and contract situation, it may be difficult to find a willing trade partner that will be able to give the Bulls the return they deserve.

Though he is still an All-Star caliber player, the Compton, California native is already getting up there in age. For a guy who has relied on his athletic gifts for most of his career, DeRozan could slow down any time soon. In fact, his numbers are already beginning to dip to begin the 2023-24 NBA season.

In 14 games so far, the 34-year-old is averaging 21.0 points while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 81.1 percent from the freethrow line. Those numbers have dropped from the 26.2 points on 50.4 percent field goal shooting and 87.5 percent freethrow shooting he put up in his first two All-Star campaigns with the Bulls.

Furthermore, DeRozan's $28.6 million contract will expire after this season. Given Chicago's situation and DeRozan's desire to be in a winning situation, he will most certainly leave The Windy City during the summer and the Bulls will lose the six-time All-Star for nothing.

In connection to the above, whoever tries to acquire DeRozan also faces the risk that he is only going to be a rental. With that said, there will be a limited number of teams that may be willing to give up several assets just to bring him in.