Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso could join Team USA for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup in the fall.

Many interpreted a clip between Caruso and Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr as the former being recruited to Golden State.

However, The Athletic’s Joe Vardon reveals that Kerr was actually attempting to persuade the renowned defender to play for Team USA in the fall: “It was a Team USA recruiting pitch.”

Kerr, who is the Team USA head coach, “knows teams win with big guards who are rugged defenders.”

Caruso really is a hot commodity following his 2020-21 breakout season with the Los Angeles Lakers, when he shot 40.1 percent from 3 and put on an impressive defensive display. First, he was highly regarded during that summer’s free agency. Even now, teams are likely trying to figure out a way to add him to their roster in the future, unable to acquire him from the Bulls ahead of the trade deadline.

The College Station, TX native would be an exceptional addition to Team USA. His defense, 3-point shooting ability, and passing vision are all at a level high enough to believe he can make a definitive impact on Team USA.

Perhaps most important will be Caruso’s status as a low-usage role player on a team trying to recruit the stars of the NBA as well.

This season, the 28-year-old is averaging 5.5 points and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from deep. He’s also averaging 1.7 steals per game, ranked fifth in the NBA.