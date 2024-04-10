The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons face off for the fourth time this season, with the Pistons having a lot of success in the matchup. Detroit hasn't beaten many teams this season, but they are 2-1 against the Bulls. Their most recent victory came on February 27th, when they went into Chicago and won by ten points as ten-point underdogs. The Bulls still have plenty to play for, as they need to stay in ninth place to have home-court advantage in the play-in game against Atlanta. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Pistons prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Bulls aren't going into the play-in tournament in the greatest form, and their record over the past ten may cause them to lose their home-court advantage. The Bulls are 3-7 over their last ten games, including a loss over Atlanta, who is chasing them. They are susceptible to losses to some of the league's non-playoff teams, as Brooklyn, Washington, and Houston have all handed them losses over that span. A loss to the Pistons in this game would be a heartbreaker for players and fans this close to the playoffs.
The Pistons continue to struggle and are in a good position to get the No.1 spot in the NBA Draft Lottery. The Washington Wizards are a game and a half up on the Pistons with two games remaining, so Detroit has no motivation to win their remaining games. A win over the Wizards is the only victory for Detroit in their last 14 games.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.
NBA Odds: Bulls-Pistons Odds
Chicago Bulls: -9 (-110)
Moneyline: -410
Detroit Pistons: +9 (-110)
Moneyline: +320
Over: 218 (-110)
Under: 218 (-110)
How to Watch Bulls vs. Pistons
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Bulls' offense is struggling, but lucky for them, the Pistons' offense is even worse. Detroit is ranked 26th in the NBA, averaging 110.2 points per game over their last ten. The Bulls defense is the only thing keeping them in games, ranking 16th and allowing 113.6 points per game.
When the Bulls win games, it's because they held their opponent to around 100 points. They've won three games over their last ten, and their opponents scored 100,101, and 99 points. When their opponents score 105+, the Bulls fail to win or cover the spread.
Why The Pistons Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Pistons may be losing most of their games, but that doesn't mean the players on the court aren't competing. Detroit is 5-5 against the spread over their last ten games despite winning just one outright. The Bulls against the spread record is the same as their outright, holding a 3-7 mark. The Bulls have failed to cover the spread in four of their last six games.
Chicago's offense has been the main reason for their struggles recently. Chicago's scoring offense is ranked 24th, averaging just 106.6 points per game. You may assume that Detroit's defense is among the worst in the NBA, but over their last five games, they are ranked 20th, allowing 114.4 points per game.
Final Bulls-Pistons Prediction & Pick
The Pistons have lost nine games over their last ten, averaging 101 points per game in those losses. They've scored more than 103 points just twice over those nine games. As mentioned, the Bulls can win games and cover spreads when they hold their opponents to around 100 points. If the Pistons' offense continues to trend in this direction, the Bulls should be able to cover the spread and get an important win in the playoff race.
Final Bulls-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Bulls -9 (-110)