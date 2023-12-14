There is reportedly no going back for Zach LaVine and Billy Donovan.

The Chicago Bulls 2023-24 NBA season is headed down the drain and with trade season ramping up, there will be more pressure on the front office to quickly decide on what it would do with disgruntled guard Zach LaVine. LaVine already looks checked out with all the losing, but that is not the only reason why. According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times, LaVine's relationship with head coach Billy Donovan relationship is professionally broken.

Another source said that the relationship between LaVine and coach Billy Donovan, while still amicable, is broken from a professional standpoint, mostly on LaVine’s end. He would rather make ripples than waves but no longer wants to play for Donovan and really hasn’t wanted to since last season.

This essentially ensures that LaVine will be on the move soon. Or perhaps, the Bulls could also move on from Donovan. Or maybe, both will no longer be in Chicago by the time the season is done.

Regardless, this is just a disastrous situation unfolding in Chicago right now.

LaVine is reportedly looking to go Lakerland, primarily due to his connection with Klutch Sports. However, it's still unclear whether the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in pulling off a deal for him. Los Angeles might need to give up a package featuring the likes of D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and Gabe Vincent just to accommodate LaVine's hefty $40 million price tag this season.

The Bulls announced on December 6th that LaVine will miss three to four weeks of action due to a right foot inflammation that will likely keep him out for the rest of 2023. If the trade rumors continue to ramp up, who knows if he has seen his last game as a Bull.