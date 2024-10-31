The Chicago Bulls played their fifth game of the 2024-25 season against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night. The Bulls fought hard and came away with a 102-99 victory; however, the team was hit with an injury concern on Zach Lavine.

Lavine aggravated his left shoulder during the game and got it checked out afterward. He said he got X-rays on, and the results were negative, ESPN's Jamal Collier reports. Lavine said the shoulder is sore and will see how it feels in the Bulls' next matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, Collier added.

Hopefully, Zach Lavine will undergo a safe and speedy injury recovery. The 11th-year guard finished Chicago's game against Orlando with 11 points and 10 rebounds in 36 minutes. On the season, he is averaging 26.0 points and 5.5 rebounds on a red-hit 45.7 three-point shooting clip.

Lavine is not the only one dealing with injury woes for Chicago. After nearly two years of being out with knee ailments, Lonzo Ball returned to the team in 2024-25 but suffered a wrist injury that will hold him out for several days.

Despite the changes the Bulls are going through early on in the season, they have battled hard in their last two matchups. Head coach Billy Donovan revealed the unsung heroes of Chicago's Oct. 28 20-point comeback against the Grizzlies.

“The bench was huge in the middle of third quarter,” Billy Donovan said after the game, according to an article from NBA.com. “We (were) taking care of the basketball. I thought we generated good shots. I thought we responded and reacted a lot better in the second half (after trailing 68-54 at halftime). You're trying to make sure (of) the minutes (played). The pace of the game was really fast. Nikola and Zach played a lot of minutes in that first half. I felt like if we could get back into the game we're going to need those guys. I went with those bench guys. They really did a tremendous job. All of them played very well.”

The Bulls will continue to ban together as they progress through the season in hopes of making a deeper run.