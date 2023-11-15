Marie-Louise Eta has wrote her name into the Bundesliga history books as the league's inaugural female assistant coach for Union Berlin

In a historic move for German football, Marie-Louise Eta has wrote her name into the Bundesliga history books as the league's inaugural female assistant coach, reported by GOAL. The breakthrough came as Union Berlin initiated a coaching shake-up, relieving Urs Fischer of his duties after a dismal start to the current campaign.

Fischer's departure follows Union Berlin's remarkable qualification for the Champions League last season. However, the club's fortunes took a stark downturn, finding themselves languishing at the bottom of the Bundesliga table. In response to the team's struggles, Fischer was sacked on Wednesday, ushering in a new coaching era for Union.

Under-19s coach Marco Grote assumed temporary charge, leading a revamped coaching staff that includes Marie-Louise Eta as the first female assistant coach in Bundesliga history. Eta, who retired from playing in 2018 after a decorated career that included winning the UEFA Women's Champions League with Turbine Potsdam, had been serving as Grote's assistant with Union's Under-19s. Her elevation to the first-team coaching staff marks a significant milestone for gender inclusivity in men's football.

While the sport has seen female coaches in various capacities at different levels, Eta's role at Union Berlin is a rare example of a woman coaching a men's top-flight team in a major European league. The move signifies Union's commitment to a new direction in the face of challenging circumstances this season.

As Union Berlin navigates this coaching transition, eyes will also be on USMNT star Brenden Aaronson, who is on loan from Leeds. Aaronson, eager for more opportunities, will be hoping that the coaching shake-up translates into positive developments on the field for both him and the team. The significance of Eta's appointment extends beyond Union's quest for revival, contributing to the broader narrative of gender diversity and progress in football coaching.