Pete Davidson is back once again in the autobiographical genre with his new series Bupkis for Peacock. A first-look trailer has been released ahead of its streaming premiere.

Release date

Bupkis will premiere on May 4 exclusively on Peacock.

Who’s in it?

Pete Davidson, Edie Falco, and the great Joe Pesci star as himself, Davidson’s mom, and his grandfather. The series has a bevy of guest stars including La La Anthony, Colson Baker (Machine Gun Kelly), Steve Buscemi (who was in The King of Staten Island), Bobby Cannavale, Charlamagne The God, Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Paul Walter Houser, Simon Rex, Ray Ramano, and more.

What’s it about?

Similar to The King of Staten Island, Bupkis will by a dramatized and exaggerated autobiographical chronicle of Davidson’s life. Expect more of the slacker shtick that has been present in many of his film roles including Big Time Adolescence and the aforementioned King of Staten Island.

First-look trailer

Peacock dropped the first trailer for the series, which peaks when Pesci is asked not to smoke in the park by a random stranger to which he replies, “What’re you, a forest ranger?” in his signature sarcastic cadence. The rest of the trailer plays very similarly to the film that came before, showing Davidson being made fun of for living with his mom, his sister bad-mouthing him, etc. One distinguishing feature, however, is that Bupkis focuses on a post-fame version of Davidson. In The King of Staten Island, he was still a dropout and hadn’t yet found success on SNL.

Pete Davidson will soon be seen on another Universal property, SNL when he returns to guest host it. Davidson was recently seen in the dark comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies and a time-loop rom-com for Peacock, Meet Cute. He co-wrote Bupkis with writer-executive producer Dave Sirus and showrunner-writer-executive producer Judah Miller.

Bupkis will premiere on Peacock on May 4.