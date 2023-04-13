Give Universal credit — they’re on top of their stuff. Not only is The Super Mario Bros. Movie crushing it at the box office, but the distributor has capitalized once again on one of its most popular films of the year: Cocaine Bear. One day before Elizabeth Banks’ fictionalized version of the wild story drops on Peacock, a trailer has been released for a new documentary, Cocaine Bear: The True Stoy, which will also aptly be released on the same day.

The trailer, which clocks in at 60 seconds, gives glimpses at various talking heads of subjects who know the legend of the bear who did cocaine. It also appears that recreations will be featured on top of the talking heads and archival footage. The focus is on Drew Thornton, a police officer with an adrenaline addiction who began the drug operation that handled the drugs that the bear eventually got its paws on.

Ditto for the feature film directed by Banks, which takes an already wild premise and turns the dial up to 11. It’s a delightfully over-the-top film that rarely gets made anymore in the age of franchises and IP galore. While it didn’t do Super Mario Bros. numbers at the box office, a healthy $84 million in six weeks is nothing to scoff at.

While the story of Cocaine Bear is so crazy that you’d need to see it to believe it, you won’t have to wait much longer. You can watch the trailer below for the upcoming 60-minute documentary that would make a great double-feature with the film.

Cocaine Bear and Cocaine Bear: The True Story will be released on Peacock on April 14.