Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes not only broke his Joe Burrow curse in the AFC Championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, but he also made history in the process.

Mahomes powered the Chiefs to the 23-2o victory in the crucial showdown. With both teams tied at 20-20 in the closing stages, Mahomes’ epic drive with 20 seconds left put the team in field goal range to take the win.

With that, Mahomes secured his 10th career playoffs win. It makes him the youngest QB in NFL history to achieve the feat, toppling Tom Brady’s record who held the mark for almost two decades. Mahomes is currently 27 years and 134 days old, while Brady was 28 years and 157 days old when he reached that mark, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Now, Patrick Mahomes will look to make that 11 playoff wins when the Chiefs play the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Philly secured their spot in the big game after taking down the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title match.

Of course Mahomes won’t really be focusing on the 11 wins but rather on his quest to win his second championship with the Chiefs. The star quarterback has made the Super Bowl two times before, winning it in 2019. However, his last trip in 2020 saw him and Kansas City lose to the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Considering that, the 27-year-old signal-caller is certainly hungrier than ever to lift that Vince Lombardi Trophy once again.