The NBA Playoffs continue on Monday night as the Miami Heat visit the Boston Celtics for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. With a trip to the Finals on the line, FanDuel has us covered with a featured NBA same-game parlay for Heat-Celtics Game 7. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Celtics Game 7 same-game parlay featuring Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum.

Here are the Heat-Celtics Game 7 same-game parlay odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Same-Game Parlay Odds: Heat-Celtics Game 7

Jayson Tatum: 25+ Points

Jimmy Butler: 25+ Points

Jaylen Brown: 4+ Assists

Al Horford: 6+ Rebounds

Total Same-Game Parlay Odds: +396

FanDuel presents us with a juicy same-game parlay for Heat-Celtics Game 7 headlined by Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum. When putting together an NBA same-game parlay you want to string together legs that can build off one another. It’s easy to see how this parlay comes together tonight. Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum continue to output superstar performances while Jaylen Brown and Al Horford do the dirty work for a Celtics team looking to become the first in NBA history to come back from down 0-3.

To kick things off, Jayson Tatum to score 25+ points looks like the most sure-fire leg at -650 odds. Tatum averages 27.2 PPG for the series and is coming off a 31-point effort despite shooting just 36% from the field. He’s hit this mark in 13/19 postseason games. Alongside him, Jimmy Butler also needs to score 25+ points, albeit at more profitable (-280) odds. Although Butler has only hit this in 3/6 games this series, he is averaging 28.5 PPG this postseason. Additionally, he’s hit this mark in 11/16 overall.

Moving away from the scoring, Jaylen Brown to record 4+ assists (+105) and Al Horford to secure 6+ rebounds (-180) look like the riskier legs. Brown has only averaged 3.3 APG this postseason but has hit this mark in 8/19 games this postseason. As for Horford, he averages 7.1 RPG for the postseason as a whole and eclipsed six rebounds in 14/19.