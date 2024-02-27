In the upcoming trailer for season two of Mauricio Umansky's Buying Beverly Hills, the real estate broker said that Kyle Richards is the one who initiated the split.
“She wanted the separation,” Umansky told his friend. “The Agency being a large family — just like every family — there’s conflict.”
Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards Share Separation News
Umansky and Richards have been open about the struggles of their separation since the announcement last year.
“It was sort of new for me, what we were going through,” she said about she and her estranged husband's relationship per PEOPLE back in November. “Starting the show, even today, we’re still under the same roof and I didn’t know how to manage that. And I also am somebody who can’t pretend. I don’t have a very good poker face. So a lot of those things that happen with my husband, you can see I’m not thrilled or happy.”
“I told the girls in the beginning I was having a hard time and I just had to figure it out myself. I’d also come off of having a very difficult time [at] the reunion with my sister Kathy, that was very painful,” she shared tearing up. “I’d also lost my best friend to suicide…it was a lot of stuff for me going on and I was just trying to keep it together.”
“We love each other very much and we are family no matter what happens and have a very strong family unit,” she continued. “My 3 girls still live at home…he was busy doing DWTS so he wasn’t around as much but we’re trying to figure it out. We know we love each other.”
Umansky and Richards share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15. Umansky is also the stepfather to Richards' oldest daughter Farrah Aldjufire, 32, who she shared with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie. Richards and Aldjufire were married from 1988–1992.
The couple has been married for 27 years. Back in September she spoke on how hard it is to share her relationship issues.
“[It] has been very hard to do,” she said about speaking on their relationship. “[because] it’s playing out with so many people having eyes on us and [with us] being in the public eye.”
She told the fan that they get along well but did not want to give any more details.
“That’s what I’m going to share with you,” Richards said adding that it is “just too much to deal with right now.”
Take a look at the trailer below: