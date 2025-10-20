The Wembley Stadium in London has witnessed numerous memorable events over the years, including sold-out concerts of Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, and Adele, the 2012 London Olympics, and the 1966 FIFA World Cup. The win of the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday may not be as iconic, but the value isn't lost on the players.

The Rams defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 35-7, to improve to 5-2, tied with the San Francisco 49ers atop the NFC West. While most teams consider the NFL London Games as just an ordinary contest, the win over the Jaguars should continue to boost the Rams' morale, especially since they did it without Puka Nacua.

Nacua sat out the game due to an ankle injury. But his absence allowed other wide receivers to shine. Six players finished with at least 11 receiving yards.

After the win, Rams coach Sean McVay was happy with the way they performed without Nacua, underscoring the culture they've built within the squad.

“I think it’s such a good reminder for us that we’ve got a lot of players that we have a ton of trust in as coaches,” said McVay, as quoted by Rams reporter Adam Grosbard.

“I think the best offenses I’ve been a part of, everybody’s involved.”

Colby Parkinson had a team-high 47 receiving yards on three catches, while Davante Adams, who had three touchdowns, and Terrance Ferguson combined for 66 receiving yards on six catches.

The 24-year-old Nacua is averaging 11.4 receiving yards on 54 catches this season.

Matthew Stafford, meanwhile, set a new record for most touchdown passes in an international game with five. He went 21-of-33 for 182 yards. There must be something in the air at the Wembley Stadium.

“It’s a blast. Sometimes, travel is tough, but once you get out here, the fans are great and the people are great,” said Stafford in a report from the Associated Press.

As of writing, it is still unknown when Nacua will return to action.