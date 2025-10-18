Donna Kelce is not scared of goblins, or to show how much she loves her future daughter-in-law, Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce's mom, Donna, shared photos on Instagram Friday (Oct. 17) of Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, Fla., as she was decked out in merch from Swift's latest studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. The mom of two wore a hat that had a sketch of Swift from her 1989 era, as well as a bedazzled black zip-up hoodie and shorts from The Life of a Showgirl.

“Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights doesn’t disappoint…” Donna wrote in the caption.

Fans couldn't get enough of the cute moment and shared their thoughts in the comment section.

“SO adorable representing your future DIL,” one fan wrote.

“Your support for your whole family is just so heartwarming!” another fan chimed in. “And to now see it extending to Taylor is just so sweet. You are one of a kind Mama Kelce. Bless you and your family! Hope you had a blast!”

“Donna’s a real one for sure,” a fan commented.

This is not the first time that Donna has been wearing Swift merch. Donna wore the same hat when attending an album release party for The Life of a Showgirl earlier this month. She followed up by wearing it again to a Kansas City Chiefs game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 6.

Article Continues Below

Travis Kelce proposes to Taylor Swift

Travis' family is excited to have Swift join their family and has congratulated the Chiefs tight end and singer on their engagement. The NFL star's nieces — Jason and his wife Kylie Kelce share four daughters — told their mom how happy they are to have Swift in the family.

“The girls are so excited to get another aunt,” Kylie said during a September episode of her Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast. “I am so truly happy for them, and I feel so grateful that we get to welcome Taylor into our family in a more official capacity.”

Travis proposed to Swift after two years of dating in August.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple captioned the photos of their garden-themed wedding.