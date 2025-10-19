Hailee Steinfeld finally shared her bachelorette party!

Five months after Steinfeld said “I do” to Josh Allen, the actress shared details about her bachelorette party. Her celebration was kept under wraps until now, while photos from the Buffalo Bills quarterback's golf trip were shared online.

According to Steinfeld's newsletter, Beau Society, the actress and her friends had a fun time in Cabo.

“Our theme was ‘Margs and Matrimony’, because we were in Cabo, Hailee’s favorite drink is a margarita, and of course, we had Angel in bulk on arrival,” Steinfeld's friend Greer Gustavson wrote in the newsletter, alongside photos from the event. “With Hailee being our disposable camera queen, I knew disposable cameras needed to be an element, and this was a fun way to keep them cohesive with the theme.”

Gustavson is one of Steinfeld's best friends and helped contribute to the latest edition of the newsletter. She shared some tips on how she was able to organize her bachelorette.

“I found everything fun for Hailee’s bachelorette by digging on Etsy. It’s such a good place to start,” Gustavson explained. “Not too expensive. You can customize everything to fit the person or theme.”

Gustavson also recently got married and throughout the newsletter shared her experience when she was in her bridal era.

The disposable cameras add to her theme since the couple decided not have the electronic devices at their wedding in May.

“We had a no-phone wedding — we wanted everyone to come and be present,” explained Steinfeld in the June edition of her newsletter. “Looking back, it was one of the best decisions we made. But that meant [photographer] Jose [Villa] had his work cut out for him, capturing all the magic for us.”

Josh Allen praises wife Hailee Steinfeld

Allen proposed to Steinfeld in Nov. 2024 and got married in May 2025 in California. The NFL MVP shared that his wedding was the highlight of his offseason and how much he cares for his wife.

“They’ve all been big, none other than marrying my best friend,” said Allen during a sideline interview with Fox. “She makes everything easier, so I don’t really focus on the other stuff. That was the most important decision I’ll make in my life, and I made the right one.”

“I mean, to have the support that I do at home, and to have someone that I share similar life interests with and wants in life, it’s an awesome feeling.”

He continued to praise Steinfeld, “I get to support somebody as much as she supports me. So, very happy, obviously.”