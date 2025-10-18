The Cam's are on the same page. Cam Newton went viral for asking for his girlfriend, Jasmin Brown's, former sexual partners.

On his podcast, Funky Friday, he told his guest, actress Parker McKenna Posey, that he wanted to know who Brown had previously slept with before him.

“Of who she f****d?” Posey asked to clarify the former Carolina Panthers quarterback.

“I needed to know. I have to know,” Cam responded. “I wanna know because before I sit up here and really keep moving and elevating our relationship, I wanna know who got one up on me, and if I’m willing to take on that burden… If you had any type of relationship, intimacy, experiences with people that I really know—I need to know that. I’m owed that.”

Cam'ron brought up the topic on his podcast, It Is What It Is, and the rapper explained why he understood Newton's reasoning behind the questioning.

“Imagine everybody at the dinner table knowing another n***a at the dinner table boned your fiancée and you the only n***a that don't know. That's where I'm at,” Cam'ron explained. “If you tell me what's going on, we can work around it. But if you sit there and I'm the last n***a in the room to know, it's a dub. ‘Cause you have me sitting here around everybody for I don't know how long looking stupid.”

Cam believes that Newton is “100 percent in his rights” to ask those questions and that the person “invested” in you.

“Look, ladies, say it like this. If somebody asks you this, that means they like you and they willing to invest in you. And that's why those questions are asked,” Cam explained. “If he didn't give a f**k, he wouldn't give a f**k.”

He continued: “So, don't feel offended. Feel privileged because it looks like he's willing to do more if he's asking those type of questions.”

Newton and Brown have been dating since 2022 and just welcomed their second child together.