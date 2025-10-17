Angel Reese continues to blur the line between sports and pop culture. On Wednesday night, the Chicago Sky forward became the first professional athlete ever to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, joining Olympic gymnast Suni Lee in a historic moment that pushed both athleticism and femininity into the spotlight, LATimes reports. Reese stunned in two looks for the 2025 “Wings Reveal” segment, first in a pink floral lingerie set with a feathered stole, then in the brand’s signature angel wings.

“It was destined for me,” she said in a pre-show interview. “This is already for me. I’m so happy to be sitting in this room with so many amazing models and women.”

Congratulations to Angel Reese on being the first professional athlete to walk the Victoria’s Secret runway! 😍

After the show, Reese shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram with the caption, “first @victoriassecret fashion show💗.” What happened next showed just how much her moment resonated across the basketball world.

Bueckers and Reese share mutual respect

Paige Bueckers, star guard for the Dallas Wings, was one of the first to jump into Reese’s comments, writing, “Strutted your stuff 💅.” That one line from Bueckers quickly took off, racking up over 4,000 likes and dozens of fan reactions celebrating the show of support between two of the WNBA’s most marketable young players.

Paige Bueckers reacts to Angel Reese's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show post (via @angelreese5 on IG) pic.twitter.com/S2iNcsIloF — Paolo Songco (@PaoloSongcoNBA) October 17, 2025

Both players share more than just mutual admiration—they’ve experienced similar challenges in 2025. Reese and the Sky finished 10-34, the same record as Bueckers’ Wings, despite both being individual standouts in their debut seasons. Yet moments like these remind fans how both women have transcended their team struggles, reshaping how athletes, particularly women, are viewed in mainstream culture.

For Reese, the Victoria’s Secret moment capped a year where she solidified herself as a cultural figure. She co-hosted the 2025 Met Gala, became a Vogue cover star, and continued building a brand that thrives as much off the court as it does within the paint. Meanwhile, Lee, a two-time Olympian, brought her own grace and power to the show in the VS Pink segment, sporting short shorts and a cropped pink hoodie topped with mini wings.

Together, Reese, Bueckers, and Lee represent the next wave of athletes who move seamlessly between arenas—on the court, the runway, and in front of millions watching online.