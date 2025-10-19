Travis Kelce freaked out after discovering that a Saturday Night Live icon watched his performance on the show.

Maya Rudolph, who made her mark on the live sketch comedy show in 2000, was a recent guest on Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast. Kylie is married to Jason Kelce — Travis' older brother and retired Philadelphia Eagle center — and they share four daughters together.

Rudolph praised Travis' performance at her former job. While she officially left the show in 2007, she has made returns as Beyoncé, Oprah, and in recent years, former Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Outstanding! That's exactly what I'm talking about,” Rudolph told Kylie during the episode.

Travis was elated that Rudolph tuned in to watch him on the show.

“Holy s—, Maya saw my snl?! what is life!!?! She’s a snl legend! Thanks Ky!!!” Travis responded to his sister-in-law's video on Instagram.

Travis hosted the show in March 2023 and made a surprise cameo on the Season 49 premiere on October 14, 2023. He was joined by his now-fiancée Taylor Swift who also made a cameo that night when she introduced Ice Spice as the musical guest.

Article Continues Below

Travis Kelce's acting career

SNL was just the beginning of Travis' career when it came to acting and hosting. After his stint on SNL, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end hosts Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? as well has gotten acting gigs in film and television.

Travis made his TV debut in Ryan Murphy's Grotesquire last year and his film debut in Adam Sandler's sequel Happy Gilmore 2.

“That was a dream come true. I thought SNL was going to be the peak of my acting and showman or entertainment career,” the tight end told Variety at the time. “Working with Happy Gilmore himself, the Sandman, and Happy Productions, it was off the chain.”

“They’re so professional and yet so fun to work with. I felt like I was working with like the Andy Reid of the acting world,” he added. “[Sandler] is every bit as cool off the screen as he is on the screen. That was a dream come true. That was awesome.”