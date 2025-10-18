Taylor Swift is helping out a fan who was diagnosed with cancer.

The singer made a quiet donation to a 2-year-old girl named Lilah. On the fundraiser page, it states that Lilah was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer when she was 18 months old after she had a seizure. The family is asking to help with the expenses to get more care for Lilah.

“All we are asking for is lots and lots of prayers for this strong little girl!” the fundraiser reads. “Every donation is appreciated no matter the amount. If you would like to donate a different way please contact the creator. Help us lessen the burden on their expenses so they can focus on taking care of their baby girl, Lilah!”

Lilah went viral for listening to Swift and thinking the singer is her friend.

@standwithlilah So this might be my fault. Also Lilahs name was originally going to be Willow. We were set on that name my whole pregnancy but ultimately ended on Lilah. I listened to Taylor my whole pregnancy and then birthed a mini swiftie. Lilah loves Taylor’s music and during her cancer treatment she always found joy in it. I hope Lilah gets through this diagnosis and gets to one day go to a Taylor Swift concert in person. I know she would love it. #swiftie ♬ original sound – The Wiggles

Lilah's mom, Katelynn shared that she is a big fan of the singer and that's how the 2-year-old became to love her music.

“I listened to Taylor my whole pregnancy and then birthed a mini Swiftie. Lilah loves Taylor’s music and during her cancer treatment she always found joy in it,” Katelynn said. “I hope Lilah gets through this diagnosis and gets to one day go to a Taylor Swift concert in person. I know she would love it.”

Katelynn responded to the generous donation that Swift gave them which allowed them to reach their goal. In the caption, Lilah's mom said that the Swift's donation has been a “blessing” to the family.

@standwithlilah I cannot say thank you enough. I’m truly in shock. This means we don’t have to worry about anything other than Lilah. Truly such a blessing. Thank you @Taylor Swift ♬ original sound – The Smoots

“Thank you so so much @taylorswift. I am in shock,” Katelynn said. “This means so much to us. I can’t express in words how incredibly grateful we are. Tyler [Lilah's father] and I can just focus on our baby girl and being together as a family.”

Swift has not responded to the TikTok publicly.