The wife of Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce, has changed her Instagram bio to reference Taylor Swift's risqué Travis Kelce-inspired song, “Wood.”

Kylie recently made the change to her Instagram bio. It comes a couple of weeks after the hype of Swift's Life of a Showgirl album died down.

“Big fan of Japanese Maples,” her bio reads.

Kylie’s new IG bio is incredible 👏💀 pic.twitter.com/PVpIzfS9Ut — New Heights (@newheightshow) October 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Of course, this is a reference to her husband's recent comments about the song. During an episode of New Heights, Jason was sure that “Wood” was a sexual song about his brother Travis.

“Jesus Christ, Travis, come on!” Jason said to Travis, before putting his own spin on the lyrics, “‘Redwood tree, it ain't hard to see.' Redwood was a generous word, I think. I think if somebody wrote a song about me, it'd be, ‘Japanese maple, sometimes can see.'”

Kylie is a big fan of the song, as she disclosed on her podcast. “Here's the deal — do I need that much detail specifically about my brother-in-law? Probably not, but also [claps], my dog, Trav! That's it! Guys, yes, a thousand percent yes. That's women supporting women. I'm proud of you,” Kyle raved.

It sounds like Kylie is ready for Swift to join the family. Kylie married into the Kelce family in 2018. She had been with Jason for years before their marriage.

Is Taylor Swift's “Wood” song about Travis Kelce?

All signs point to Swift's “Wood” song being about Kelce. There are some seeming sexual innuendos, and it would only make sense if it's about her fiancé.

“Wood” is the ninth track from Swift's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. It was released on Friday, October 3, 2025, nearly a year and a half after her last album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The album marked Swift's return to pop music. She reunited with producers Max Martin and Shellback after primarily working with Jack Antonoff on her last few albums.

To go along with the album, Swift released The Official Release Party of a Showgirl in theaters on October 3. So far, the promotional film has made over $50 million at the box office.