With the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, let's check out a few buyout candidates the Cavs should pursue.

Although the Cleveland Cavaliers were one of eight teams that didn't make a move at the annual trade deadline this year, there are still moves to be made over the next few days. With two open roster spots, Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman shared with ClutchPoints that Cleveland will shift their focus to the buyout market and determine if any players available are worth adding to the roster.

While the Cavs have a clear need on the wing, as most teams do, whomever they add to the roster won't likely be a big-time difference maker. Sure, they could grab somebody who could fight for minutes in J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation, but Cleveland's ten-man rotation was locked in before the trade deadline, and that played a part in the Cavs not making any moves.

So while some of the names on this list may not be the most enticing options, they do make sense for Cleveland in case of any injury emergency or just from the point of view of adding another veteran leader to this young bunch. With that being said, let's dive into the list.

Marcus Morris Sr. – PF, San Antonio Spurs

Marcus Morris Sr., who was sent to the San Antonio Spurs in the three-team deal that saw Buddy Hield land on the Philadelphia 76ers, is headlining the group of buyout candidates that fit the mold of what the Cavs need. Morris can knock down three-pointers at a high clip, as he's shooting 40 percent on the head from behind the arc this season.

Morris has also shown the chops to play some small-ball five in limited minutes, which is something the Cavs have tried at times already this season with Dean Wade and Georges Niang. More importantly, Morris has 67 games of playoff experience under his belt, making him a valuable leader whenever things get tight for Cleveland during the postseason.

Danilo Gallinari – SF, Detroit Pistons

In a similar vein to Morris, Detroit Pistons forward Danilo Gallinari checks many boxes for what the Cavs need. The 6-foot-10 sharpshooter averaged 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists per 36 minutes between his time with the Washington Wizards and Pistons this season.

Gallinari also expanded his role by playing some backup center, which may be intriguing to Cleveland whenever they want to employ small ball lineups. While he may not be the most mobile at this point in his career, “The Rooster” can still be a straight bucket whenever his number is called.

Joe Haris – SG, Detroit Pistons

The second Pistons player on this list, Joe Harris couldn't carve out much of a role with Detroit, even after showing that he was healthy. Regardless, Harris is a career 43.6 percent shooter on threes throughout his career, and when you add in his playoff experience, it's clear he's not a player many contending teams come across at this stage of the season.

While he may not be the bigger wing that Cleveland needs, Harris would thrive off the ball next to Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, similar to how the Cavs utilize Max Strus. Plus, it would be fun for Harris and Cleveland to reunite after the Cavs selected him with the 33rd overall pick back in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Seth Curry – SG, Charlotte Hornets

Speaking of fun reunions, maybe Cleveland could reunite with Seth Curry, who briefly played for the Cavs on a 10-day contract back in 2014. While he's not the marksman his brother is, Curry is still one of the most accurate three-point shooters in NBA history, even with his career-worst percentages this season. Like Harris, the Cavs could utilize Curry off the ball next to Mitchell and Garland in a Strus-like role but, with the added bonus that Curry can also provide supplemental ball handling whenever Cleveland needs it.

Robin Lopez – C, Sacramento Kings

If the Cavs want a veteran reunion purely for vibes alone, then adding Robin Lopez back to the roster could be a good call. Lopez was the only person acquired by the Sacramento Kings at the deadline, and they were essentially paid to do so, as his salary was dumped by the Milwaukee Bucks to save on their hefty tax bill. Lopez was beloved during his time in Cleveland and if the Cavs need a little support behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, Lopez could come in off the bench to help keep things afloat.