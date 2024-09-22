When the Kansas State Wildcats arrived in Provo, they certainly had no idea that there was a BYU buzzsaw waiting for them. But the Wildcats, ranked 13th in the country heading into the game, left LaVell Edwards Stadium licking their wounds after the Cougars delivered a 38-9 beatdown, the largest win in BYU history over a top 15 opponent.

In the win, BYU forced three Kansas State turnovers which resulted in 21 points, reminding fans of the lesson that more often than not, the team that wins the turnover battle comes out on top. But that wasn't the only lesson learned on Saturday night.

One particular Kansas State fan learned two valuable (and painful) lessons while watching his team get blown out by BYU.

Don't assume that your team is going to walk into LaVell Edwards Stadium and beat the Cougars at night. Don't forget that everything written on the internet lasts forever, especially if it's something that puts you at serious risk of embarrassing yourself.

Oh dear.

Naturally, the BYU Football X account decided to rub salt in poor Saint Bill Snyder's wound. Or perhaps more accurately, they decided to rub beef and cheese in his, well, you get it.

Again, I say, oh dear.

No word on if Saint Bill Snyder is a man of his word, though, given his status as a “Saint,” I'd assume his word is good — with that said, it's not very saintly to discuss shoving a fast food item into the wrong end of your body with strangers on the internet, so I suspect this title is one that is self-appointed.

BYU's next game will be on the road against a Baylor Bears squad that suffered a heartbreaking loss to Colorado on Saturday night.