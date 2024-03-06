It is a Top-25 Big 12 match-up as BYU visits Iowa State. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a BYU-Iowa State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
BYU comes into the game sitting at 21-8 on the year, and 9-7 in conference play. That places us in a tie for fourth in the Big 12 this year. They have won five of their last seven games overall, with upsets of Kansas and Baylor in those games. Still, they fell to Oklahoma State and Kansas State. Both of those games were on the road though.
Meanwhile, Iowa State comes into the game at 23-6 on the year, while also sitting 12-4 on the year in conference play. That places them in second in the Big 12, just a game behind Houston in the conference. They have won seven of their last eight games, with the only loss being on the road to Houston. This will also be the second time the two have faced this. The first game was at BYU, where BYU came away with an 87-72 win in that game.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: BYU-Iowa State Odds
BYU: +6.5 (-106)
Moneyline: +230
Iowa State: -6.5 (-114)
Moneyline: -285
Over: 146.5 (-115)
Under: 146.5 (-105)
How to Watch BYU vs. Iowa State
Time: 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT
TV: ESPN2
TV: ESPN2
Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win
BYU is ranked 16th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are ninth in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 56th in adjusted defensive efficiency. BYU is currently 14th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting third in the nation in assists per game on the year. Jaxson Robinson leads the team in points per game this year. He comes into the game with 13.9 points per game this year. Meanwhile, Trevin Knell is second on the team with 11.4 points per game. Further, three other players sit with over ten points per game. Also, Dallin Hall and Aly Khalifa have been great in the passing game. Hall comes in with 5.0 assists per game while Khalifa comes in with 4.1 assists per game this year.
BYU has been solid on the glass this year, sitting tenth in the nation in rebounds per game this year. Further, they are eighth in the nation in defensive rebounding rate this year. Noah Waterman leads the way here, with 5.8 rebounds per game. Spencer Johnson is second with 5.6 rebounds per game. Still, BYU has two other players with over four rebounds per game this year.
BYU is 89th in the nation in opponent points per game on the year. They are also 58th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. BYU is also 12th in the nation in scoring margin this year, sitting with a +13.3 differential per game this year. Spencer Johnson leads the team with one steal per game but also has 1.4 turnovers per game.
Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Iowa State ranks tenth in adjusted efficiency by KenPom while sitting 65th in adjusted offensive efficiency, and second in adjusted defensive efficiency. Iowa State is 74th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 29th in assists per game. They are 101st in effective field goal percentage this year. They are led by Keshon Gilbert. Gilbert comes into the game with 13.8 points per game this year, while also shooting 45.1 percent from the field. Further, he is second on the team in assists with 4.1 per game. Meanwhile, Tamin Lipsey has been solid this year. He comes in with 12.3 points per game this year while shooting fair, hitting 41.5 percent of his shots. Further, he moves the ball well, with 5.42 assists per game on the year. Rounding out the top scorers is Milan Momcilovic. Momcilovic comes into the game with 11.5 points per game this year
Iowa State is 215th in rebounds per game this year. They are 46th in offensive rebounding rates this year, but sit 180th in defensive rebounding rate. This is a team effort in the rebounding game. The King leads the way with 5.0 rebounds per game while having 9.4 points per game. Meanwhile, Tamin Lipsey had 4.6 rebounds per game, while three other plays are averaging over four rebounds per game this year.
Iowa State is fifth in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 55th in opponent effective field goal percentage. They are second in the nation in steals per game this year. Lipsey has been great here. He is averaging 2.8 steals per game. Furthermore, Keshon Gilbert comes in with 1.7 steals per game and Curtis Jones comes in with 1.6 steals per game.
Final BYU-Iowa State Prediction & Pick
This is a huge game for both teams. With two games left, BYU could finish anywhere from third in the conference and tenth. Meanwhile, Iowa State will be a top-two seed, but could still snag the top seed in the conference tournament. This should be a fairly close game, but Iowa State has been the better team as of late. Still, even with the solid defensive units, BYU is going to have enough offensive to carry the total over in a tight game.
Final BYU-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Over 146.5 (-115)