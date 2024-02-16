It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a BYU vs. Oklahoma State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

BYU has adjusted to life in the Big 12 rather nicely, boasting a 6-5 record, putting them in sixth place. Their inability to hold onto a lead is concerning for coaches and fans, as they almost blew double-digit second-half leads in back-to-back games. UCF his four three-pointers in the final minute to nearly come back and upset the Cougars on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma State put forth one of its best efforts this season against rival Oklahoma on Tuesday night. The teams went back and forth, with Oklahoma ultimately escaping with a 66-62 victory. The Cowboys emphasized defense, forcing eight first-half turnovers.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: BYU-Oklahoma State Odds

BYU: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

Oklahoma State: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Over: 146.5 (-115)

Under: 146.5 (-105)

How to Watch BYU vs. Oklahoma State

Time: 2 PM ET/11 AM PT

TV: Big 12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

On paper, BYU dominates this game. They are 18th in the country, scoring 83.4 points per game, led by their three-point shooting. The Cougars take the second-most three-point shots per game, with 32.2. Their three-point percentage is above average, which also helps them hit the second-most three-pointers per game. This spells trouble for the Oklahoma State defense, as their worst quality by far is defending the deep ball. They sit 241st in the country, allowing opponents to hit 34.2% from three-point land.

Oklahoma State's offense is also struggling this season. They are averaging 70.4 points per game, which drops to 64.5 in conference play. They've scored over 70 points just twice in their last ten games. BYU's high-volume three-point shooting lends to high-point totals, and the Cowboys don't have the scoring prowess to keep up.

Why Oklahoma State Will Cover The Spread/Win

These teams' records and recent form suggest that BYU should be the pick in this game. However, the win/loss record can be deceiving. Oklahoma State has been underdogs in four of their last five games, but they've kept it close. The Cowboys are 2-3 over that span but 4-1 against the spread. On the other side, BYU is 4-1 over their past five games but has failed to cover the spread in three consecutive games. The oddsmakers are struggling to figure out BYU. They started the year by dominating the against the spread record due to the perceived dropoff to joining the Big 12. The Cougars proved the doubters wrong and succeeded with a more difficult schedule. Now, the odds are swinging the other way and making the Cougars too favored, which has caused them to struggle with a 3-7 against-the-spread record in their last ten.

Oklahoma State can also take solace in that BYU is a much different animal on the road. The Cougars are 13-2 at home this season but just 2-4 on the road. They are 1-5 against the spread in road games as well. Oklahoma State is winless in seven games on the road this season but is performing much better in Stillwater, boasting a 9-5 record.

Final BYU-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

BYU's offense drops off eight points when playing in conference. Their offense also drops off ten points when playing on the road. The Cowboys haven't scored more than 70 points in eight of their last ten games. BYU's against-the-spread record this season has been up and down, so it's hard to decide which side it will end up on in this matchup. The play in this game is to take an inflated number due to BYU's offensive numbers and bet this game to go under.

Final BYU-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Under 146.5 (-105)