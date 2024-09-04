ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Big 12 against ACC battle as BYU visits SMU. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a BYU-SMU prediction and pick.

BYU comes into the game 1-0 after a solid performance against Southern Illinois. They opened up a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, and after adding a field goal as time expired in the first half, would lead 17-6. In the second half, they added two quick touchdowns to build their lead. BYU would go on to win the game 41-13.

Meanwhile, SMU is 2-0 on the year. After struggling in their first game against Nevada, escaping with a five-point win, they would dominate Houston Christian. SMU put up 28 points in the first quarter, including a defensive touchdown by Anthony Booker on a fumble recovery. They would allow a touchdown in the second quarter, but lead 42-7 at half. SMU would go on to win 59-7.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: BYU-SMU Odds

BYU: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +330

SMU: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -430

Over: 55.5 (-110)

Under: 55.5 (-110)

How to Watch BYU vs. SMU

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why BYU Could Cover The Spread/Win

BYU will be looking for another great game from Jake Retzlaff. He completed 66.7 percent of his passes, going 20 for 30 in the first game of the year. Retzlaff would pass for 348 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Further, he was sacked just twice, losing 15 yards in total.

Retzlaff was aided by some great performances from his wide receivers. Chase Roberts brought in seven receptions for 108 yards in the game. Meanwhile, Jojo Phillips has just two receptions, but 70 yards and a score. He had a 57-yard reception in the game. Keelan Marion was also solid, going for 61 yards on three receptions in the game. Meanwhile, tight end Mata'ava Ta'ase has a touchdown this year, bringing that in on his only reception and going for 19 yards. Further, the ground game was solid. Both LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati had 13 carries in the game. Martin went for 67 yards and a score, while Ropati had 57 yards and a score.

Still, there is some need for improvement on defense. The top tackler has just five tackles in the game. Further, BYU had just two sacks, one from John Nelson and one from Isaiah Bagnah. They did force a turnover in the game though, with an interception from Jakob Robinson.

Why SMU Could Cover The Spread/Win

SMU has run out a two-quarterback system so far this year. While Preston Stone has been the primary quarterback, he has split time with Kevin Jennings a fair amount. Stone is 23-39 passing in two games with 332 yards and three scores. He does have an interception, but has been protected well, not being sacked this year. Meanwhile, Kevin Jennings is 14-19 passing for 202 yards and a touchdown this year. He has also run for 58 yards and a score this year.

The focus of the receiving game has been tight end RJ Maryland. He has brought in nine receptions this year for 173 yards and a score already this year. Further, Jake Bailey and Key'Shwan Smith both have over 50 yards and a score this year. Another major weapon for SMU has been Brashard Smith. He has carried the ball 20 times this year for 175 yards and three scored. He is averaging 8,8 yards per carry already this year. Further, LJ Johnson Jr. has been solid, having 69 yards and over four yards per carry while scoring once.

On defense, SMU will need to put pressure on the quarterback. That is not something they have done great this year. SMU has just four sacks on the year, with Isaiah Smith having two of them. Matt Baer and Jahfari Harvey have the other two. They will also need to force turnovers in this one. Kore Roberson Jr. and Ahmaas Moses both have interceptions this year. The turnover margin will be a major part of this game. They did not force a turnover against Nevada while giving the ball away once, leading to the close game. Against Houston Christian, they gave up the ball once but forced three turnovers in a dominating performance.

Final BYU-SMU Prediction & Pick

SMU was shaky in their opener, but seemed to get right last week, even though it was against an over-matched Houston Christian. With both defensive units showing some weaknesses early on, and both offenses being solid, there should be plenty of scoring. Without pressure from SMU, Jake Retzlaff should have another solid day. While BYU may not have an answer for RJ Maryland on their defense. With that, take the over in this one.

Final BYU-SMU Prediction & Pick: Over 55.5 (-110)