The Texas Tech Red Raiders bring their undefeated home record to a Saturday evening matchup with BYU. These programs are facing off for the first time since 1995. BYU is ranked No.20 in the country, while Texas Tech sneaks in at No.25. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a BYU-Texas Tech prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

BYU has lost three games since starting the season 8-0. They suffered disappointing back-to-back losses to Cincinnati and Baylor to begin 2024 but bounced back with victories over UCF and Iowa State. BYU was doing well against the spread, but they only covered one of their last four games. They lost to Cincinnati as 10-point favorites and couldn't keep the game close against Baylor. BYU's biggest struggle this season has been on the road after losing two of their three road games.

Texas Tech hopes to rebound from a 23-point loss to Houston when they return to United Supermarkets Arena. It was their first loss in ten games, and they now have a 14-3 record. All three losses have come on the road or neutral site, as they are a flawless 10-0 at home. The loss to Houston dropped Texas Tech into a tie for first in the Big 12 with Kansas, Baylor, and Kansas State. The Big 12 will be a battle all season, as 11 teams sit at 3-1 or 2-2. Pop Isaacs leads the Red Raiders in scoring, averaging 16.1 points per game.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: BYU-Texas Tech Odds

BYU: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: (+118)

Texas Tech: -2 (-111)

Moneyline: (-142)

Over: 146 (-110)

Under: 146 (-110)

How to Watch BYU vs. Texas Tech

Time: 6 PM ET/3 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why BYU Will Cover The Spread/Win

BYU has an identical win/loss record to Texas Tech this season, but their against-the-spread record is worth noting. They are 12-5 against the spread this season, and before a recent poor stretch, they were 11-2. BYU has been a favorite in every game except one, so this will be unfamiliar territory. Covering the spread so frequently, especially when most are by double-digits, is an impressive feat for the Cougars.

BYU's offense will be a tough matchup for Texas Tech. They shoot a high frequency of three-pointers, ranking second in the nation in both makes and attempts. They aren't as efficient, ranking 45th, but that doesn't matter when taking 33.5 per game. BYU is also top-ten in field goal attempts, shooting 65.7 per game. If the shots aren't falling, Texas Tech will run away with this game, but BYU's propensity to fire the three-ball will help them accrue enough points to stay in the game.

Why Texas Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

It's hard to ignore Texas Tech's 10-0 record at home. They've shown an ability to play well at United Supermarkets Arena. If you believe they can keep this going, back the Red Raiders to continue the Cougars' road woes.

Final BYU-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick

BYU's offense ranks ninth in the country, scoring 85.7 points per game. They are also 19th in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 63.6 points per game. BYU's offensive output can be attributed to their three-point shooting, and Texas Tech is just 161st in Division I at guarding the three-ball. BYU's offense ranks higher than Texas Tech's defense, and the same on the other side of the ball. Many will look at Texas Tech's record over their past ten games and an upset victory over Texas and back the Red Raiders. However, Texas Tech hasn't played many good teams except Texas, and their home record may be overblown. Texas Tech was a six-point favorite over Kansas State in their last home game, the lowest number yet this season. They've been a double-digit favorite in eight of ten games, so their 10-0 record is no huge surprise.

Final BYU-Texas Tech Prediction & Pick: BYU ML (+118)