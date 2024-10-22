ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The No. 11 BYU Cougars (7-0, 4-0 BIG 12) are in Orlando to take on the UCF Knights (3-4, 1-3 BIG 12). This game will continue our college football odds series with a BYU-UCF prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the BYU-UCF College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: BYU-UCF Odds

BYU: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: -108

UCF: -1.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -111

Over: 55.5 (-105)

Under: 55.5 (-115)

How to Watch BYU vs. UCF

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why BYU Could Cover The Spread/Win

BYU is off to a great start, and they are making a case for the CFP. BYU scores 34.9 points per game, which is the second-most in the Big 12. In fact, the Cougars have scored at least 34 points in six of their seven games. UCF allows over 25 points per game, so BYU has a chance to have another game of 30 or more points.

Jake Retzlaff is having a great season. He has passed for over 1,600 yards, and 16 touchdowns. His 16 touchdown passes are 10th in the nation. Along with that, Retzlaff leads the team in rushing yards. He is a true dual-threat quarterback and is a big reason for BYU's success. His ability to run is also part of the reason he has been sacked just six times this season. If Retzlaff can stay upright in this game, and use his legs to keep playing going, the Cougars have a good chance to win.

BYU allows over 140 rush yards per game, which is not a great sign. However, they forced six fumbles, so they hit the ball carrier hard. This is going to be important in this game. UCF has one of the best running backs in the nation, and BYU needs to find a way to combat that. If they can keep RJ Harvey in check, the Cougars will win.

Why UCF Could Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, UCF has one of the best running backs in the nation. RJ Harvey has the fifth-most rush yards and the eighth-most touchdowns. However, UCF has lost four games in a row. In three of those games, Harvey has rushed for under 100 yards. He rushed for almost 200 yards in their three-point loss to Iowa State. The point being; when Harvey rushes well, and for over 100 yards, the Knights score. When he does not play well, the Knights do not score.

UCF does not get to the quarterback often, but their secondary is good. UCF has nine interceptions this season, so they rely a lot on their coverage from the linebackers and defensive backs. The Knights need to be great in their coverage in this game. Along with that, UCF has to keep a spy on Retzlaff. If they can make it tough on BYU to find the open receiver and keep Retzlaff from making any big runs, they will win at home.

BYU wants to make the big play, and they want to do it early. When the Cougars get to third down, they convert just 32.9 percent of the time. That number is the third-worst in the Big 12. If UCF can make get to third down, there is a good chance for them to force punts and field goals. Doing that will help the Knights win the game.

Final BYU-UCF Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. RJ Harvey gives UCF a chance to win any game. However, BYU is just too good of a team. They are undefeated for a reason, and I think that stays true in this game. I will take BYU to win straight up.

Final BYU-UCF Prediction & Pick: BYU ML (-108)